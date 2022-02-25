Oscar-nominated 'MASH' actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 film "MASH," has died.

Kellerman's publicist said she died on Thursday of heart failure in Los Angeles. She was 84.

Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She appeared in the 1986 comedy "Back to School" with Rodney Dangerfield. She was nominated for an Emmy for a role on "The Young and the Restless." But, she would always be best known for playing straitlaced army nurse Major Houlihan. She was nominated for an Oscar for the role.

Her acting credits included films like the 1986 comedy “Back to School,” where she played Rodney Dangerfield’s love interest. She was a regular in multiple films by Robert Altman. She was in 1970′s “Brewster McCloud,” 1992′s “The Player” and 1994′s “Ready to Wear.”

Kellerman was originally interested in singing jazz and was signed with Verve records at 18-years-old, but instead chose to pursue a career in acting. She did put out music though, later in 1972 when she released an album called “Roll With the Feeling.”

As the Associated Press reported, Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein in the early 70s, and then to movie producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016. She is survived by her son Jack and daughter Claire.