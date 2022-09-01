Only surviving member of The Monkees sues FBI

Drummer for The Monkees and the only surviving member of the band, Micky Dolenz, has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain any records the bureau has that pertain to him and investigations on him.

A complaint filed by Dolenz said the band was investigated by the FBI for alleged anti-Vietnam war activities in 1967 after they showed images during a concert protesting the war.

Another matter the band was investigated about was redacted according to the complaint. A portion of the FBI file was previously released publicly over 10 years ago, but 77-year-old Dolenz wants to see more of the report.

The FBI said, "References to the band appear in two places in FBI files: a 1967 Los Angeles Field Office memorandum on anti-Vietnam war activities and a second document redacted entirely."

The lawsuit says, "Mr. Dolenz has exhausted all necessary required administrative remedies with respect to his request," via his Freedom of Information Act/Privacy Act rights.