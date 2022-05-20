Officials search for 68-year-old boater missing off Florida coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officials are searching for a boater after his vessel was found on Wednesday evening.

Dale Allan Hossfield, 68, left his residence in Vero Beach, Florida in the morning to retrieve his boat from dry storage in a Fort Pierce, Florida marina, but has not been seen or heard from since, according to local authorities.

It was reported that Hossfield left from the Fort Pierce Inlet at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard then received a report at 5:45 p.m. that a 29-foot boat had washed ashore with the engines still running on Melbourne Beach.

Just spoke to Dale's niece.

She says this is incredibly strange, he fishes all the time, didn't have health issues to keep him from fishing. Conditions yesterday were like "glass" she says.

His boat washed ashore still running, w/phone and wallet on board.

The Coast Guard said they are using the following assets in the search:

Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Station Fort Pierce 45-foot response boat

Station Port Canaveral 45-foot response boat

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar boat crew

Coast Guard Cutter Ibis boat crew

Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack boat crew

Coast Guard Auxilary Saber-14 aircrew

Other agencies involved in the search include the Florida Fish and Wildlife and Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The family said the situation is incredibly strange. The man's niece said her uncle fishes all the time and didn't have any health issues that would keep him from fishing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hossfield, contact Coast Guard Miami's command center at 305-535-4472.

This story was originally published by Monica Magalhaes, Meghan McRoberts and Scott Sutton of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.