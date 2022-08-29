Officials: Possible ambulance explosion outside Hawaii hospital leaves patient dead, paramedic injured

Authorities in Hawaii continue investigating after an elderly patient died and a paramedic was severely injured when an ambulance caught fire and apparently exploded outside a hospital last week.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the Associated Press reported that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday as an ambulance pulled up to Adventist Castle Health in Kailua.

"We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don't understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital," Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland told the news outlet. "This is something I've never seen before."

The Associated Press reported that a 91-year-old man and the 36-year-old paramedic were in the back of the ambulance when the apparent explosion occurred.

Officials said the patient, who initially called 911 and was being transported to the hospital, died inside the ambulance, the news outlet reported.

Ireland told the news outlet that the ambulance driver, who was in front of the ambulance when the incident occurred, was not injured.

According to the Associated Press, the injured EMT, a 10-year veteran, was initially treated at Adventist Castle Health, but was then taken to Straub Burn Unit, a city and county news release said.

USA Today reported that the Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

CNN reported that neither the patient nor the paramedic's names had been released.