Officials: Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring belonged to Los Angeles man

National Park officials announced Thursday that a human foot found in a Yellowstone hot spring three months ago belonged to a 70-year-old Los Angeles man.

Officials announced in a news release that the foot belonged to Il Hun Ro.

A park employee found the foot in August floating in the Abyss Pool, which is located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin.

A week after the foot was found, park officials said they believed it might've been linked to a death that happened on July 31.

Well, on Thursday, park officials said after they received positive identification based on DNA analysis "in the last three weeks," Yellowstone law enforcement officers notified Ro's family.

While no foul play occurred during the incident, park officials said "the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown."

Park officials added that the investigation has concluded.

According to the park's website, the hot spring is one of the deepest in the park, with a depth of more than 50 feet, and its temperature can reach approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Associated Press reported that according to park officials, at least 22 people have died in or around the park from hot spring-related injuries since 1890.