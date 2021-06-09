Watch
Now that Brood X is here, get those cicadas off your car

Keith Srakocic/AP
One of the millions of periodical cicadas in the area clings to a leaf on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after it emerged from a 17-year hibernation in Zelienople, Pa. The insects come out of the ground once the temperature reaches optimum, then climb into trees and make a droning sound to attract mates to breed. Their activity will peak between mid-May and mid-June, and then die off about four weeks after first emerging according to the Department of Agriculture web page. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 22:59:23-04

After 17 years, Brood X is here, hatching in the Midwest and Eastern U.S. and popping up everywhere.

That also means they are becoming a pain for drivers who smash into them trying to just get down the road.

The mess can be hard to clean off cars because squished cicada guts can bond with the car's paint and surface. The guts of some bugs can also be acidic.

Letting the dead bugs sit on the car in the summer heat will only make things worse.

Car detailing experts recommend cleaning them off right away, in addition to cleaning the car every day.

Drivers can use a simple mix of diluted household cleaner, a clean rag, and a little elbow grease to keep cars clean.

“There’s not a product that I can put on and the bugs just magically come off,” Chuck Brosz, managing partner of White Rock Car Bath, in Texas, told Geico. “There’s always a degree of labor and attentiveness, and easy does it.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

