North Carolina restaurant debuts Tarantula Burger

If there's one burger Sobelman's and AJ Bomber's are missing from their menus, it's a tarantula burger.

If that idea tickles your amygdala instead of your taste buds, stay far away from Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, North Carolina.

The restaurant debuted the burger to celebrate it's sixth annual exotic meat month, but it won't be easy to get a bite of the burger.

There are only 18 zebra tarantulas available for customers and guests wanting one have to sign-up for a "Tarantula Raffle"

The Burger costs $30 and only one is served per day until they run out.

Served on a soft bun and paired with pasture-raised beef, gruyere cheese and spicy chili sauce, the oven roasted arachnid almost looks delectable in the right lighting.

If the customer who wins the drawing downs the whole burger, they win a t-shirt and definite bragging rights.

Previous exotic meat burgers have featured alligator, iguana, python, bison, turtle and bugs.