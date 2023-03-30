Nine soldiers killed Wednesday after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WTVF) — All nine soldiers are confirmed dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday and the cause remains unclear. The two choppers were on a routine training mission, where soldiers were using night vision goggles.

Soldiers were split 5 and 4 between the choppers.

“We are doing what we can to assess the situation and make sure our community is as safe as it can be," said KSP Trooper Sarah Burgess. "We are all working together and I think that brings a good light to the agencies cooperating in this matter”

Officials say a safety team is coming from Alabama to investigate what caused the crash. Officials estimate they’ll be on the ground sometime today.

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear spoke at Ft. Campbell, stating his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

“The 9 individuals we lost are children of God...we know a lot about loss in Kentucky especially in these last 3 years," Governor Beshear said. "We’re going to wrap our arms around these families. They are loved and they are special.”

Until families are notified of their deaths, their names will not be released.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as more information comes in.