NFL announces games in Germany, UK and Mexico

Kyusung Gong/AP
A close up view of the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 04, 2022
The NFL will widen its international reach next season.

For the first time, a game will be played in Germany. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13 in Munich.

Three games will also be played in London and another game will take place in Mexico City.

The Minnesota Vikings will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Oct 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On October 9, The New York Giants will face the Green Bay Packers at the same stadium. The Denver Broncos will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30.

The Mexico City game will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21.

The full NFL schedule is slated to be released on May 12.

