New design, mission for site of Pittsburgh synagogue attack

PITTSBURGH — The caretakers of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh have big plans to transform the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

They announced plans on Tuesday for a center that will combat antisemitism and other forms of hate.

The synagogue has been closed since Oct. 27, 2018. That’s when a gunman killed 11 worshippers from three congregations.

The restoration project is being developed by architect Daniel Libeskind, who also oversaw planning for redevelopment of the World Trade Center site after 9/11.

The Tree of Life plans include a restored sanctuary and new space for a memorial to the victims and a museum.

Other details, including the design of a memorial, are still in the works.

Some parts of the synagogue will be razed, including the chapel where the shooting occurred.

Organizers have not estimated a price tag for the project, nor have they set a timetable for the construction project.