Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Nancy Pelosi's husband charged in California with DUI

Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi
Kevin Wolf/AP
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 16:37:44-04

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has formally been charged with driving under the influence by prosecutors in Northern California.

According to California Highway Patrol, the 82-year-old was driving a 2021 Porsche when it was hit by a 2014 Jeep just before midnight as it drove through an intersection on May 28 near Yountville, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, the driver of the Jeep was not arrested, but "based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Pelosi had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. They added his blood sample was taken about two hours after the crash. He was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond.

Pelosi is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Children’s Fest Day at Summerfest: Check out weather experiments with TMJ4 meteorologists