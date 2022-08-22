MoviePass making a comeback with tiered pricing

MoviePass is planning a comeback. The movie theater subscription service plans to launch its beta service around Labor Day.

The company says there will be three pricing tiers: $10, $20, and $30.

"Each level will get a certain amount of credits to be able to use towards movies each month," MoviePass says in a statement on its website.

MoviePass is asking people to join a waitlist, which will go live on Thursday. People on the waitlist will be invited to purchase a MoviePass.

However, the pass won't roll out nationwide at the same time.

"The launch determination will be weighted on level of engagement from the waitlist in each market as well as locations of exhibition partners," MoviePass says.

MoviePass was a popular feature among moviegoers. It offered customers the option to see a movie a day for $9.99 a month. However, that price point proved to be the company's demise. As the service became more popular, it couldn't keep up with demand. The company that owned MoviePass filed for bankruptcy in 2020.