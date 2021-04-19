Watch
Mountain biker rescued after falling head-first down canyon in Angeles National Forest

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
A man falls down a cliff while riding bike in Angeles National Forest
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 14:12:41-04

LOS ANGELES - A mountain bike rider was rescued recently after falling, leaving him dangling head-first down a cliff in Angeles National Forest.

Images shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show the man clinging to the canyon wall on his stomach.

Deputies say the man fell upside down, hundreds of feet above the canyon floor, and about 40 feet below the road.

Other mountain bikers in the area saw the man fall and were able to lasso the man’s ankle with a cord to keep him from falling any farther, according to local media.

The high-risk tactical rescue team within the department was able to rappel down to the victim and secure him so they could be hoisted by aircraft out of the canyon.

