Deaths of couple found dead, locked in embrace in Indiana field ruled murder-suicide

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- The death of a couple who mysteriously disappeared back in December and were found dead, locked in an embrace in a Madison County, Indiana field has been ruled a murder-suicide.
The Madison County Coroner says Heavan Henderson, 21, died from three gunshot wounds to the neck. Her boyfriend, Jeremy Danowski, 23, died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Henderson and Danowski were last seen alive on December 17 when they visited Jeremy's mother in Indianapolis.