Microsoft says Windows 11 available starting Oct. 5

Microsoft says Windows 11 will be available starting Oct. 5.

In a blog post, the company said the free upgrade would be available to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs with Windows 11 preloaded.

"As the PC continues to play a more central role in our lives than ever before — Windows 11 is ready to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity," Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft, said in the blog post.

The company said the new operating system would be rolled out in phases, with new eligible devices being offered the upgrade first.

Windows 11 will then be available to in-market devices over time after Oct. 5.

The company said by mid-2022, all eligible devices will be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11.

If you have Windows 10 on your PC, the company said Windows Update would notify you when it's available.