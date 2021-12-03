Michigan prosecutor details disturbing warning signs ahead of school shooting

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed what happened in the days leading up to the deadly Oxford High School shooting. She announced charges against the suspected shooter’s parents on Friday afternoon.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“Gun ownership is a right and with that right comes great responsibility,” said McDonald.

Officials say the gun used in the Nov. 30 attack was purchased by James Crumbley four days prior with his son present.

The suspect’s mother reportedly posted about the firearm on social media, saying, “Mom and son day, testing out his new Christmas present.”

The suspect also reportedly posted about the pistol, saying he got “his new beauty today.”

McDonald revealed that the day before the shooting, the suspect was reportedly searching for ammunition on his phone in class – when a teacher noticed. According to the prosecutor, a call and email allegedly went out to Jennifer about the incident, which was unanswered.

McDonald said Jennifer later texted her son about the incident, saying, “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

The following day of the shooting on Nov. 30, the prosecutor says the suspect was discovered drawing a disturbing note in class.

The drawings reportedly worried the teacher. McDonald said the suspect had pulled a gun pointing at the words, “the thoughts won’t stop, help me,” along with a drawing of a bullet with the words, “blood everywhere” and a drawing of a person who appeared to be shot twice near a laughing emoji and the words “my life is useless.”

The prosecutor said the suspect was called into a meeting with his parents at the school. McDonald said the suspect had already altered parts of the drawing at that time.

The parents were reportedly advised to get counseling for their son within 48 hours.

It was after that meeting that the suspect returned to class. The prosecutor said the parents failed to ask the suspect if he had the gun with him and failed to check his backpack.

“Of course, he shouldn’t have gone back to that classroom,” said McDonald at the press conference.

The shooting would unfold a short time later, leaving four people dead and seven injured. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, lost their lives in the shooting.

The prosecutor said around 1:22 p.m. that day, Jennifer texted her son, “Ethan, don’t do it.”

About 10 minutes later, James reportedly called 911 to report a gun missing from their home. It was stored in an unlocked drawer in their bedroom, McDonald said.

“We need to do better in this country. We need to say enough is enough,” said the prosecutor.

Staff at Scripps station WXYZ first reported this story.