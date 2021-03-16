Michelle Obama aims to give a million meals in new campaign

A campaign tied to the Tuesday debut of Michelle Obama's children's food show is aiming to provide more than one million meals to food-insecure communities.

The nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America is launching the "Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi" initiative.

It's being done in collaboration with Obama, and the production company owned by the former first lady and former President Barack Obama.

The campaign was inspired by Michelle Obama's Netflix series "Waffles + Mochi."

According to The Associated Press, the inspiration behind the campaign comes from the friendship between two puppets who “travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.”

Walmart and Blue Apron have jumped in to support the initiative.

An official says the two companies will contribute funds to the campaign, and raise money for it among their customers.

The AP reported that the meals would be assembled by Genuine Foods and local nonprofits will then distribute the meal boxes in various cities.