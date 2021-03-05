Meghan: talking with Oprah without royals' input was 'liberating', full interview airs Sunday

LOS ANGELES — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has told Oprah Winfrey how “liberating” it was to speak to her without any input from the royal family or their staff.

Meghan's remark was included in a new clip of the interview released on Friday.

Meghan was replying to a question about why she was speaking out now. She said during an earlier conversation in 2018 with Oprah, she needed to have other people from the "comm" team present during conversations.

"It's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege to say 'yes,'" Meghan said, adding she is able to "speak for yourself."

Winfrey's two-hour interview with Meghan and Prince Harry airs Sunday in the United States on CBS and will air the following day in Britain.

The interview comes a year after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to California, seeking more privacy and independence.

During an interview with James Corden on “The Late Show” Prince Harry said he left the U.K. because the “toxic” press was “destroying” his mental health.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," Harry said. "I was like, this is toxic. So, I did what any husband and any father would do and be like I need to get my family out of here."

