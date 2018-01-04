McDonald's kicks off new $1 $2 $3 dollar menu

McDonald's kicked off its new discount menu on Thursday offering items priced at just $1, $2, and $3.

The fast-food chain ditched its popular dollar menu six years ago, and now it's bringing a variation of it back. This new menu will offer a list of items not only priced at $1, but $2 and $3 as well.

"Create a meal for any occasion at just the right price. Choose countless choices of $1, $2, and $3 Dollar Menu items," the menu reads.

By adding the higher priced items, the fast-food chain hopes that customers might gravitate up to some of the higher priced items on the discount menu.

"As a result of it being one price point, it was fairly limited in terms of what you could put on it....Having done that for 10 years, it ran out of gas," McDonald’s U.S. president Chris Kempczinski said in late November. "We’ve always known customers love the idea of value at McDonald’s. That's never changed. What's evolved is they want more choice."

For $1 you can get:

Cheeseburger

McChicken

Sausage Burrito

Any Size Soft Drink

For $2 you can get:

Bacon McDouble

2 Pc. Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

Sausage McGriddles

Small McCafé

For $3 you can get:

Triple Cheeseburger

New Classic Chicken Sandwich

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Happy Meal

