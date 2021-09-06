Watch
Massive manhunt underway after 6 Palestinians escape Israeli prison

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Israeli forces on Monday launched a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank after six Palestinian prisoners escaped overnight from a high-security facility in an extremely rare breakout. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Posted at 6:08 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 19:08:00-04

After six Palestinian prisoners escaped out of a high-security Israeli prison Monday by tunneling out, a massive search is underway.

According to the Washington Post, five of the prisoners are members of the militant group Islamic Jihad, while the sixth prisoner is a commander in the militant wing of Fatah.

The Associated Press reported that the prisoners escaped from the Gilboa Prison, and the escape is considered an embarrassing security breach, which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a "grave incident."

According to the AP, Israeli security forces set up roadblocks and moved 400 prisoners as a precaution.

The AP reported that the most known escapee is Zakaria Zubeidi.

According to the AP, four of the five Jihad members were serving life sentences.

