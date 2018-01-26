Maryland State Police troopers shot during barricade

LITTLE ORLEANS, Maryland — Two Maryland State Police troopers were shot during a barricade Friday morning.

The troopers are being flown by MSP medevac to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. According to MSP officials, both are conscious and alert.

The suspect was also shot. He was taken to Washington County Medical Center where he later died.

The troopers responded to a call for a domestic situation on High German Road in Little Orleans around 11 p.m. Thursday. The man was inside the home when they arrived. His wife told them the two had an argument and the man pulled out a gun, threatened her with it and said, "This ends today."

The two fought and as both of them fell to the ground the gun fired. The wife escaped the house and ran to a neighbor's house to call police.

After several attempts to call the man on his phone, the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Team Element (STATE team) responded and used the loudspeaker on their armored vehicle. The man refused to surrender and said he would not leave the house.

At some point early this morning, members of the STATE team tried to enter the house and were shot at by the suspect. Two troopers were hit in their legs. Troopers shot back, hitting the suspect.

Investigators also believe that as the STATE team tried to enter the house, the man lit the house on fire which firefighters and troopers were able to put out.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and will turn its results over to the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office for review.

