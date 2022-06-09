Maryland authorities responding to shooting with 'multiple victims'

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland is responding to a shooting with "multiple victims."

According to CNN and WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., the shooting occurred at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg

Thursday afternoon. Smithsburg is about 70 miles northwest of Baltimore.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is "no longer a threat to the community."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced they are assisting with the response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.