Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Manchin sat with Republicans during State of the Union

State of the Union
Evelyn Hockstein/AP
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stands and applauds as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
State of the Union
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 11:57:24-05

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin sat with his Republican colleagues during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Manchin was seated next to Republican Sen. Mitt Romney Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the West Virginian told CNN that Manchin chose his seat “to remind the American people and the world that bipartisanship works and is alive and well in the U.S. Senate.”

Manchin, who is considered a moderate, has served as a roadblock for Biden's Build Back Better plan.

The senator has said he cannot support the trillions of dollars in spending when the nation is dealing with an inflation problem.

Progressive Democrats have expressed disappointment in Manchin for stalling Biden's agenda, which would include extending the child tax credit and providing more money for climate change initiatives.

Manchin's support is critical in the Senate, which is split 50-50.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku