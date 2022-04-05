Man indicted for series of attacks on Asian women

NEW YORK — A suspect in a series of attacks on Asian women in New York City has been indicted.

28-year-old Steven Zajonc now faces six felony counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and seven counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

The attacks happened in February on the east side of Manhattan, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Police said Zajonc punched and hurt victims in other ways, without provocation.

The victims were between the ages of 19 and 57.

They were all assaulted within a three-hour time frame.

One victim was knocked unconscious and hospitalized. The others suffered bruises, bleeding and lacerations.

The Manhattan DA’s office said it is currently investigating 27 hate crime cases related to anti-Asian attacks.