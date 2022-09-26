Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead.

Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Williamson's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, and the judge denied him bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

“It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,”: Chesterfield murder victim’s brother describes tragedy

Police said they were called to a home on Bayview Drive near Jefferson Avenue around noon on Friday.

During a press conference, Chesterfield Director of Public Safety Brian Bassett said officers were notified that a 35-year-old woman was injured and escaped the incident with her 5-year-old daughter.

A person driving by was able to help the mother and daughter call 911.

When authorities arrived, they immediately provided aid to the victims.

Chesterfield Township police, Macomb County prosecutor provide update in deadly attack on family

Additional officers went into the residence, where they found the body of a 57-year-old man, who Newsradio 950 WWJ later identified as their own overnight news anchor Jim Matthews.

The station posted the following statement to its Twitter account:

A statement from WWJ on the tragic loss of our overnight anchor, Jim Matthews. pic.twitter.com/qlsRv5Ukp9 — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) September 23, 2022

At the scene, police also found a 10-year-old boy who was bound and suffering from blunt force trauma.

The suspect was found in the basement suffering from self-inflicted wounds and an overdose.

Police say the suspect was at the home frequently, but his relationship with the family is unknown.

On Monday, police said during a press conference that they still have "limited clarity" at this point in terms of the relationship with the family. Still, they said the suspect was welcomed into the home initially.

Police added that the 35-year-old woman is currently in stable condition and being held for observation, the 10-year-old boy is in critical condition but stable, and the 5-year-old has been released.

"They have nothing right now, absolutely nothing," said Sonya Healy, grandmother of the children traumatized in Friday's Chesterfield attack.

The family of the children has set up this GoFundMe for them to get the kids "everything they need."

"It’s horrific what we’ve had to overcome, and still overcome," said Healy to 7 Action News.

This story was first reported by WXYZ.