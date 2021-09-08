Watch
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to welcome back crowds

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, the Grinch balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City’s streets this year with COVID-19 protocols including a vaccination requirement for parade volunteers. Macy's says the Nov. 25, 2021 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant balloons, celebrity performers, clowns and marching bands. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 17:53:34-04

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will welcome back spectators in New York City this year.

Last year’s parade was a “made for television” event, which didn’t feature the traditional 2.5-mile march through Manhattan.

The massive character balloons will not be attached to vehicles this year. The parade is bringing back the traditional handlers.

“For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade will have health and safety procedures in place. Volunteers and staff are required to be vaccinated. They will also be required to wear a face covering.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25.

