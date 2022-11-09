Louisiana mayor running for reelection killed in crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KATC)— The mayor of Melville, Louisiana, was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

According to Lousiana State Police, Mayor Velma Hendrix was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash. Officials report she was taken to a hospital after the crash, but died from her injuries.

Police do not believe Hendrix was wearing a seatbelt.

According to Louisiana State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Ram 2500 pickup, driven by a male from Columbia, Louisiana, was traveling south of LA 741. At the same time, a 2008 Acura RDX was traveling west on US 190. As the Acura approached the intersection, the driver of the pickup failed to yield as he attempted to cross over both westbound lanes of US 190, police said.

The front of the Ram hit the passenger side of the Acura, according to police.

The restrained driver, and three additional passengers (seat belt usage unknown), suffered moderate to critical injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, officials say.

The male driver of the pickup was unrestrained, but was not injured, police said.

Routine toxicology revealed no signs of impairment and the driver was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and no seat belt, according to Louisiana State Police.

This crash remains under investigation.

Hendrix was running for reelection on Tuesday. The election results have still not been made official.

This story was originally reported on katc.com.

