Lawyer for Uvalde principal says she's been reinstated after brief leave

UVALDE, Texas — The lawyer for the principal of an elementary school in Texas where 21 people were killed in a mass shooting says she has returned to her job after being placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

On Monday, Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez's attorney told CNN that his client was on paid leave.

On Thursday, her attorney told ABC News, CNN, and Reuters that she was reinstated.

A reason for her being placed on paid leave was not given, the news outlets reported.

CNN reported that her reinstatement comes a day after she defended herself against a Texas House committee investigation report of the deadly school shooting.

In the report, the news outlets reported that Gutierrez was criticized for failing to fix a lock on the school door the gunman used to enter the school on May 24.

On Wednesday, she called the accusations "unfair and inaccurate," the Texas Tribune reported.

Gutierrez became principal of the elementary school last year.