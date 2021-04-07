Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a 'wasteland of vapid' content

items.[0].image.alt
Danny Moloshok/AP
This Oct. 21, 2015 photo shows signage with a logo at the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
YouTube
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 21:15:07-04

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids.

The panel says the Google-owned video service feeds children inappropriate material in “a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content” so it can serve them ads. In a letter sent Tuesday to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on economic and consumer policy says YouTube isn't doing enough to protect kids from material that could harm them.

It says YouTube relies on artificial intelligence and creators’ self-regulation to decide what videos make it on to the platform.

“YouTube Kids, serves an audience of children, but it appears to be serving up inappropriate, low-education, highly commercial content. I believe that may be ascribable to the advertisement-based business model and reliance on free uploads of user-generated videos without adequate quality control,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. “YouTube profits from this disservice of children with more paid ads and more corporate revenue.”

The subcommittee is calling on YouTube to provide information on how it vets content by April 20.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

vote

Your guide to the 2021 Spring Election in Wisconsin