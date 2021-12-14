Las Vegas to reportedly host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, according to ESPN and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

They play at the newly-built Allegiant Stadium, which is minutes from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

The $2 billion stadium holds 65,000 spectators.

Originally, Super Bowl LVIII was scheduled to take place in New Orleans. However, a scheduling conflict arose when the NFL added a 17th game to its schedule. That game pushed the schedule back into Mardi Gras.

New Orleans will now host the Super Bowl in 2025.

ESPN reports an official announcement about Super Bowl LVIII will take place Wednesday.

