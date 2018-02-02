Colorado teacher accused of assaulting student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A physical education teacher at a middle school in Lafayette, Colorado was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday pending the outcome of an investigation, Boulder Valley School District officials confirmed.

Lafayette Police say the investigation into Karen Smith stems from an allegation she assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Police responded to Angevine Middle School around noon Thursday. Detectives are currently conducting interviews to determine what happened and if criminal charges are warranted.

District officials declined to confirm details surrounding the alleged incident. However, in a letter sent to parents, administrators write that they are cooperating with police.

School officials say Smith, a 20-year veteran of the Boulder Valley School District, will be replaced with a substitute teacher for the time being.

The school also asks that “everyone respect Ms. Smith’s privacy,” and stress they are “dedicated, as always, to supporting our students and ensuring that we have qualified educators working with them during their physical education time.”