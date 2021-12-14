Kristen Hayden becomes first Black woman to win national diving title

Kristen Hayden is the first Black woman to win a Senior National diving title.

Hayden teamed with Quinn Henninger to win the Mixed Synchronized 3-Meter event at the 2021 USA Diving Winter National Championships.

USA Diving says Hayden is the first Black female U.S. Diver to earn a bid to the FINA World Championships.

“I don’t think words can even describe the feeling,” Hayden said.

The diver, who attends Indiana University, is proud to be among Black female athletes who achieve firsts in sports.

“You read about people like that, you watch Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Simone Manuel, but when it’s yourself it’s insane. I think the whole diving community is headed in the right direction and I just want to be a good example for young Black Americans or any minority really for diving in the U.S.," she said.

Hayden could make more history. She is scheduled to take part in two more events.