Kim Kardashian says her baby son was hospitalized for pneumonia

Kim Kardashian-West revealed on Tuesday that her two-year-old son, Saint West, spent a few nights at a hospital battling pneumonia.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the doctors who helped her get through a "challenging" few days.

"My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging," Kardashian-West wrote in the caption of a photo of herself holding her Saint. "Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!"

Kardashian-West did not say in her Instagram post when Saint went to the hospital, but her spokesperson told CNN that he was hospitalized from Wednesday to Saturday last week.

Saint has made a full recovery, Kardashian-West said in her post.

"He's home and all better. He's so resilient," she wrote. "I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."

Kardashian-West and her husband, Kanye West, are also parents to 4-year-old North West. The couple is expecting their third child via surrogate this year.

