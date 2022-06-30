Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in Thursday, will join divided Supreme Court

With today marking Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s final day on the bench, the court will move quickly to swear in Ketanji Brown Jackson as the high court’s first Black female justice.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath, while Breyer will administer the judicial oath.

Generally, Supreme Court swearing-ins take place at the White House with the president on hand. With President Joe Biden returning from the NATO summit, Jackson will be sworn in at the Supreme Court.

Jackson was confirmed in the Senate by a 53-47 margin, with Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joining all 50 Democrats supporting Biden’s nominee.

In addition to being the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she will also become the first former federal public defender on the bench.

Serving alongside six Republican-appointed justices, Jackson will likely find herself in the minority in many cases. Last week, GOP-appointed justices reversed the precedent in Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions if they choose. The court also gave the green light to expand gun rights in a ruling that struck down New York’s methods for licensing concealed carry.