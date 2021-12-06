Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. The Department of Justice has sued Texas over new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations. The maps passed by Texas' Republican-dominated Legislature favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities that have driven growth in the nation’s largest red state. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Merrick Garland
Posted at 1:55 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 15:43:14-05

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Department of Justice has sued Texas over new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations.

In a press conference, Attorney General Merick Garland said Texas is violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act "by creating redistricting plans that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color or membership in a language minority group."

The maps passed by Texas' Republican-dominated Legislature favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities that have driven growth in the nation’s largest red state.

The map pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the new congressional maps into law this year following the release of the latest Census data.

The Justice Department is asking the court to prohibit elections from taking place under the new maps. It also wants the court to order Texas to create new maps that it says comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale