Judge sides against Musk, says Twitter's lawsuit can continue

An epic legal fight between Elon Musk and Twitter began in earnest in a Delaware court on Tuesday as lawyers for both sides fought over when to start the trial.

Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion — and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business. Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.

Musk said he tried to obtain information about fake accounts on the platform for two months but claimed Twitter never provided it.

Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said the company was committed to closing the deal with Musk at the amount and terms the parties agreed upon.