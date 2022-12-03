Judge rules lawsuit over TGI Fridays 'mozzarella sticks' can proceed against snackmaker

A federal judge in Illinois ruled that a class action lawsuit that claims the TGI Fridays' mozzarella snack sticks don't contain mozzarella cheese can proceed against the food's manufacturer but not against the restaurant chain.

USA Today and Reuters reported that Amy Joseph filed the lawsuit last year, accusing TGIF and Inventure Foods Inc. of using cheddar cheese, not mozzarella, in its product.

In her lawsuit, Joseph claims she bought the product from Amazon, only to find out that the packaging reveals on the back that the snack doesn't contain mozzarella, but it's made with cheddar cheese, the news outlets reported.

Federal judge Robert Dow Jr. granted to remove TGIF from the lawsuit since they are solely used as a licensor, according to the news outlets.

According to the news outlets, attorneys for Inventure claimed that Joseph is an alleged “serial class action plaintiff” who has filed numerous suits in the past decade.

The news outlets reported that Dow denied Inventure’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this week.