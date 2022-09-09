Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against Clinton, FBI

A federal judge in Florida has dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against former first lady Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, calling it a "200-page political manifesto."

According to his lawsuit, Trump claimed the former Democratic presidential nominee, former FBI Director James Comey, and others conspired against him by claiming that he coordinated with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, USA Today reported.

On Thursday, District Judge Donald Middlebrooks dismissed the case, saying that the lawsuit contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible," the Associated Press reported.

In his lawsuit, Trump claimed that Clinton and the Democratic National Committee "worked together with a single self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump," USA Today reported.

In his ruling, Middlebrooks wrote that none of Trump's claims supported that there was a conspiracy against him, the Associated Press reported.

In 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller's concluded after a special investigation that investigators "did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities," the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, said the former President would appeal the dismissal.