Judge denies request to expedite Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears will have to wait longer than she hoped before a court will hear her conservatorship case.

According to multiple news outlets, a Los Angeles judge rejected Spears’ motion to expedite the hearing.

The pop star is attempting to get her father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator of her estate.

NBC News reports a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Spears testified in July that she suffered physically, emotionally and financially because of the conservatorship.

Spears’ father, who has been acting as her sole conservator since 2008, claims, in court documents, his daughter is “mentally sick.”