Jersey City police officer caught baby thrown from 2nd-story balcony, officials say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer was able to catch a 1-month-old baby that officials say was thrown from a second-story balcony over the weekend.

The “extremely dangerous incident” happened on Rose Ave. in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement on Facebook that officers received a call about a child being in danger Saturday morning.

When the Jersey City Police Department responded to the call, officers witnessed a man threatening to throw the baby from a building, according to Fulop.

The police department set up a perimeter to negotiate, but Fulop says the man ended up throwing the baby. Luckily, Officer Eduardo Matute reacted quickly and was able to catch the child, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Fulop added that the child wasn’t physically harmed and thanked the city’s officers for their heroic response at the scene.

“We are lucky to have the men and woman of the JCPD, as every single day I see it firsthand they rise to meet any/all challenges,” wrote Fulop.

A city spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media that the man accused of throwing the child was arrested and charges are pending as police continue investigating.