Jan. 6 Commission’s third hearing focuses on pressure Pence faced

The House Jan. 6 Commission will hold its third of eight hearings Thursday after a one-day postponement. Thursday’s hearing will focus on the pressure Vice President Mike Pence faced from President Donald Trump to reject electors during the counting of Electoral College votes.

Thursday’s hearing will include two witnesses — Greg Jacob, an attorney who worked for Pence, and Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge who served as an informal adviser to Pence.

Pence became a target for rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Video from the insurrection showed rioters chanting “hang Mike Pence” after Trump decried Pence for not rejecting electors.

The committee will try to make the case Thursday that Trump’s words put Pence’s life in danger.

“I think the public probably is not aware of how close a call this was,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat on the Jan. 6 Commission, told CNN. “The rioters came very close to capturing the vice president, and I think there's very good evidence that they would've done harm to him, perhaps even killed him. So, this was a close call."

ABC News obtained photos from a White House photographer from Pence’s ceremonial office during the insurrection. It showed Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, closing the curtains in his office. ABC News reported that the Pences could see rioters moments before the Secret Service whisked them to safety.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the commission’s vice-chair and one of two Republicans on the panel, said the pressure Trump applied on Pence “likely violated” two federal crimes.

“President Trump had no factual basis for what he was doing, and he had been told it was illegal,” Cheney said. “Despite this, President Trump plotted with a lawyer named John Eastman and others to overturn the outcome of the election on Jan. 6.”