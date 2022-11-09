Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley elected to eighth US Senate term

He is the second oldest member in the Senate behind California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Chuck Grassley
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa holds the gavel close while listening to testimony by Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro Javier Garcia Padilla on Puerto Rico's fiscal problems, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Puerto Rico and its debt crisis takes center stage in Congress as its governor testifies before a Senate panel about the U.S. commonwealth's financial woes and the demands of creditors.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Sen. Chuck Grassley
Posted at 11:50 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:50:38-05

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eight term during Tuesday's 2022 midterm elections.

89-year-old Sen. Grassley will turn 95 four months before his next term expires.

He will be among the oldest sitting senators in the chamber’s history, the Associated Press reported.

Republican Strom Thurmond of South Carolina retired at age 100 in 2003.

Sen. Grassley will be the Senate’s oldest Republican and second oldest member behind California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is three months older than the Iowa lawmaker.

His Democratic opponent Michael Franken did not make Grassley’s age a specific issue in the campaign, though his ads featured photographs of Grassley, who first won elected in office in Iowa in 1958, going back to the early days of his career.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

decision2022.png

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms