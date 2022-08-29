IKEA recalls espresso maker, says product has ‘burn hazard’

IKEA is recalling nearly 2,100 espresso makers sold throughout the U.S. due to possible burn and injury hazards.

While the machines have not caused any reported injuries in the United States, four have been reported worldwide. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalled espresso makers with the stainless-steel safety valve “can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn or other injury hazards to consumers.”

The CPSC said there have been 16 reported incidents of espresso machines bursting.

Consumers with recalled products are encouraged to return them to IKEA for a refund. The products were generally sold for $19.99 from 2020 through 2022. Original proof of purchase is not required for a refund, IKEA said.

The products bear a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.