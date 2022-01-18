Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid expected to fly safely by Earth

An enormous asteroid that is nearly as large as two Empire State Buildings is expected to safely pass by Earth on Tuesday astronomers say.

NASA classifies the object as "potentially hazardous," yet the asteroid is expected to move past our planet safely at 43,754 mph at a distance of 1.2 million miles away from Earth, according to NASA.

Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18.



Track it yourself here: https://t.co/JMAPWiirZh pic.twitter.com/35pgUb1anq — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022

While the distance from Earth sounds safe, astronomers still consider it close for an object of its size. Scientists say there is no danger of a collision with Earth but that the object is still classified as having the potential to be hazardous.

NASA JPL

The Virtual Telescope Project, based in Italy's capital city Rome, will live stream the asteroid, called 7482 (1994 PC1), as it passes Earth. Streaming was set to begin live at 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday just before the object is at its closest approach to Earth.

Virtual Telescope Project's founder Gianluca Masi wrote on their livestream page that the "Virtual Telescope Project will show it live online, just at the fly-by time, when it will peak in brightness."

According to Live Science, 7482 (1994 PC1) will make its closest approach to our planet Tuesday at 4:51 p.m. EST.

Watch here:

https://youtu.be/xLrj1xa43pw