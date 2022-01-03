How to help the people affected by the wildfires in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Thursday night's fires in Boulder County, Colorado, destroyed roughly 600 homes, meaning that many of the 35,000 forced to evacuate will not have a place to return to once the dust has settled.

They will need help, and the state of Colorado has made many resources available for anyone willing to help. Those who wish to volunteer to help families affected by the Marshall Fire can do so by signing up at ColoradoResponds.org.

WHERE TO DONATE:

Those in the Boulder area who have shelter to offer displaced residents can sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb. The Airbnb Open Homes Program alerts volunteers if they are needed. The program is also asking for household items to donate to local thrift stores.

Those in Colorado who would like to make a monetary donation can do so at the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. The Community Foundation of Boulder County is also accepting monetary donations for those affected by the Marshall Fire. Click here to learn more.

The YMCA of Northern Colorado is also accepting donations (blankets, pillows, dog and cat food) at their location at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette, Colorado. Follow their updates for what supplies are needed here.

JEWISHcolorado has opened a Colorado donation mailbox to ensure that contributions flow to those most impacted by Marshall Fire. All proceeds will go to relief efforts, including those beyond the Jewish community.

Several police officers in Boulder County lost their homes in the Marshall Fire, and the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police's Colorado Police Officers Foundation will help their families with a special fund. Donations can be made securely through PayPal here. All donations are being processed through the Colorado Police Officers Foundation and are tax-deductible.

Metro Care Ambulance Services is also collecting items to help people impacted by the wildfire. They're looking for toiletries, clothing, gift cards for food and supplies, durable water bottles, dry and canned pet food, phone chargers, toys for children, diapers, wipes and masks. Donations can be dropped off at Metro Care Ambulance Services, which is located at 11111 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora.

Readers can also donate through Denver7 Gives Fund. Click here and select "Wildfire Relief Fund" in the drop-down menu or by clicking on the image below. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward the families affected by the wildfire.

GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub which its Trust & Safety team has verified. Those who would like to donate to families in need via GoFundMe can do so by clicking here.

RESOURCES FOR THOSE IMPACTED:

First, people can donate to the Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund, which the Community Foundation of Boulder County activated this evening to help the more than 35,000 people who were forced to flee their homes.

Secondly, people can donate to the American Red Cross of Colorado, which has people ready to help with resources such as evacuation centers.

Anyone who has a lost or missing animal in Boulder County fire due to the Marshall Fire can reach out to the Boulder County Fire Lost & Found Pets Facebook group.

Those with farm animals, such as horses, can contact this Facebook group to help with horse relocation.

GET EMERGENCY STATUS UPDATES:

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is where to turn if friends or loved ones need the latest updates on the Marshall Fire from Boulder County officials.

Those who prefer a phone number can call the Boulder County Emergency Call Center at (303) 413-7730 for the latest updates on evacuations, road closures, etc. Officials ask that those looking for updates do not call 911 and instead use the call center number to get the latest information on the Marshall Fire.

Residents in Broomfield County can get updates related to the Marshall Fire here.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is offering assistance on this website.

Centura Health has set up a patient and associate hotline at (303) 661-1848 for those seeking updates about the condition of loved ones.

EVACUATION CENTERS

YMCA of Northern Colorado: 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.

Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503

N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304

Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter)

FOR ANIMALS: Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Mount Calvary Lutheran: 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, Colorado 80305 [For those who have tested positive for COVID-19]

If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO

Westminster Calvary is open to anyone that has been evacuated by the Marshall Fire. The church is located at 10138 Wadsworth Pkwy #1000, in Westminster, CO

Click here for more information on the evacuation centers available for people affected by the Marshall Fire.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.