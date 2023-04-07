How to find discounts during the Spring 'deal drought'

If you're hoping to score big discounts while shopping this month, good luck. April brings what experts call a "spring deal drought," with few really big sales.

Between President's Day and Memorial Day, there are 14 long weeks of waiting for the next big shopping weekend.

Shopper Ann Felty says this month's sales feel like everyday prices to her.

"I think their sales are what they used to have at the normal price," she said.

Julie Ramhold ofDealNews.com said the savings decrease in early spring each year, but they don't dry up completely.

"I wouldn't call it a deal desert," she said, "but we do see the numbers kind of drop, so you have to look a little bit harder for some of them."

Ramhold says you will see more generalized deals, such as an "end-of-winter clearance sale."

"The stores get shoppers in in the hopes they're going to go to that clearance section," she explained. "Then branch out and buy some full-price items while they're at it."

Even though there are fewer deals in March and April, Ramhold and DealNews say now is an excellent time to shop for travel gear.

"Retailers really try to clear that out because the new stuff is coming," she said.

So she says to look for sales right now on:

- Luggage and other travel accessories

- Winter apparel

- Winter sports gear

With spring cleaning in mind, she says retailers often post deals on:

- Vacuum cleaners

- Cleaning supplies

Lastly, with Mother's Day around the corner, DealNews says look for early deals on:

- Jewelry

- Fragrances

- Pre-ordered Mother's Day flowers

But DealNews says you may want to hold off on buying:

Mattresses

- Kitchen appliances

- Summer essentials

- Electronics

- BBQ grills

Ramhold says you'll find better deals on those items around Memorial Day in May or Amazon Prime Day later this year. One bright spot: if you shop this month, you shouldn't have to fight the crowds.

"It's not even crowded. I'm in and out," shopper Karen Short said.