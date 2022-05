People in Dayton, Ohio can live like the cast of "Friends."

A home that is decorated like Monica Geller's New York City apartment hit the market.

The 1,137 square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The listing says the home has a new furnace, air conditioner and water heater.

It's listed for $162,000.

Prior to going on the market, the house was listed on Airbnb.