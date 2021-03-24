Grape-Nuts back on shelves after shortage earlier this year

Grape-Nuts fans, rejoice! The cereal is back on shelves after a shortage earlier this year.

According to a press release, the company also announced that it'll reimburse fans, who are eligible, that paid inflated prices for the cereal.

"It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are 'Nuts for Grape-Nuts,'" said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, in a statement. "So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn't be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them."

Post said if you paid $10 or more for a box between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, you are possibly eligible for a refund.

The company said consumers can submit their receipt between now and April 15 by clicking here.

Post said some fans back upwards of $110 for the cereal when the boxes were in short supply.