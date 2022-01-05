Grammy Awards postponed due to omicron variant

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show will no longer take place on Jan. 31.

In a statement, the Recording Academy and CBS said the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant creates too much risk to move forward with the show, which was scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," the statement says.

A new date for the show will be announced "soon."

Musician Jon Batiste is nominated for 11 Grammys, more than any other artist. He received nominations for album of the year for "We Are" and record of the year with "Freedom."

Justin Beiber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat received eight nominations.

Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the show when it eventually airs.