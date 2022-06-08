GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

Republicans have picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico's incumbent Democratic governor.

Mark Ronchetti won the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday in a five-way race to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Ronchetti's campaign has emphasized concerns about crime, security along the U.S. border with Mexico, high rates of unemployment and underperforming schools.

The November election for New Mexico governor will be a test of Democratic resolve in an oil-producing region with enduring currents of Catholicism and a strong culture of gun ownership. Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez won the Democratic nomination for attorney general. He'll compete against Republican Jeremy Michael Gay.